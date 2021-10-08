Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Makes New Investment in FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HERA. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $19,500,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,900,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,194,000. Athos Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,950,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $557,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Get FTAC Hera Acquisition alerts:

Shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition stock opened at $9.74 on Friday. FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $10.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.73.

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

See Also: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HERA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA).

Receive News & Ratings for FTAC Hera Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAC Hera Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.