Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $465,000 Stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,419 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.08% of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 150.5% in the first quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 11,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 7,020 shares during the period. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $44,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SPPI opened at $2.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.38 and a 200-day moving average of $3.07. The company has a market cap of $328.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.14. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $1.92 and a one year high of $5.24.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

SPPI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of pipeline of late-stage clinical and commercial products. It operates through the following brands: FOLOTYN, ZEVALIN, MARQIBO, BELEODAQ and EVOMELA. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

