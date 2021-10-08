Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $212,000 Stock Position in Slam Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLAMU)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Slam Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLAMU) by 89.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Slam were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLAMU. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Slam in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,824,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Slam in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,212,000. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Slam in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,880,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Slam in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,277,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Slam in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,954,000.

Get Slam alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.64, for a total value of $9,640,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 1,537,276 shares of company stock valued at $14,833,425 in the last 90 days.

SLAMU stock opened at $9.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.97. Slam Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $10.85.

Slam Profile

Slam Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLAMU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Slam Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLAMU).

Receive News & Ratings for Slam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.