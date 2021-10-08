Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $122,000 Holdings in Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS reduced its holdings in Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,551 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Five Point were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five Point by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 518,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,917,000 after acquiring an additional 61,188 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Five Point by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 14,102 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Five Point by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 129,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its position in Five Point by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Five Point by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 457,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,459,000 after purchasing an additional 22,119 shares during the last quarter. 37.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FPH stock opened at $7.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.84. Five Point Holdings, LLC has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $8.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 85.33 and a beta of 1.37.

Five Point (NYSE:FPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Five Point had a return on equity of 0.30% and a net margin of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $8.30 million during the quarter.

Five Point Holdings LLC engages in the development and design of mixed-use, master-planned communities that combine residential, commercial, retail, educational, and recreational elements with public amenities. It operates through the following segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial.

