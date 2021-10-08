Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 11,419 Shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,419 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.08% of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPPI. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 150.5% in the first quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 11,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 7,020 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $44,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $97,000. 69.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.00 on Friday. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.92 and a fifty-two week high of $5.24. The stock has a market cap of $328.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.07.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts predict that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of pipeline of late-stage clinical and commercial products. It operates through the following brands: FOLOTYN, ZEVALIN, MARQIBO, BELEODAQ and EVOMELA. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

