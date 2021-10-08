Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Boosts Stake in First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSGU)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSGU) by 75.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in First Reserve Sustainable Growth were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FRSGU. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the first quarter worth $10,000,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the first quarter worth $8,120,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the first quarter worth $6,235,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the first quarter worth $6,009,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the first quarter worth $6,000,000.

FRSGU opened at $10.10 on Friday. First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. has a one year low of $9.78 and a one year high of $10.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.99.

First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp., blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

