Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 3,000 Shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 218,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund were worth $2,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 90,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 4,117 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 3,326 shares in the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 27,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 328,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,438,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,361,000 after acquiring an additional 232,890 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:SBI opened at $9.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.64. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.61 and a twelve month high of $9.99.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Profile

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment company, which engages in the investment that provides common shareholders a level of current income exempt from regular federal income taxes consistent with prudent investing. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

