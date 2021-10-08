Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $1.99 Million Stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $1,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Sealed Air by 1.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,708,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $765,578,000 after buying an additional 204,729 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sealed Air by 42.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,864,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $880,726,000 after buying an additional 4,421,874 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Sealed Air by 6.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,360,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $520,532,000 after buying an additional 731,840 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Sealed Air by 24.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,873,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,258,000 after buying an additional 572,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Sealed Air by 11.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,678,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,450,000 after buying an additional 174,656 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air stock opened at $57.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.57, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.29. Sealed Air Co. has a 52-week low of $39.18 and a 52-week high of $62.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.48. The firm has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.26.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 519.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 25.08%.

SEE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Friday, September 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sealed Air presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.71.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

