Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stock Position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 24.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,336 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $1,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 4,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

EPR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on EPR Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup upgraded EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on EPR Properties from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EPR Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shares of EPR Properties stock opened at $52.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.07. EPR Properties has a 1-year low of $20.62 and a 1-year high of $56.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 9.35 and a quick ratio of 9.35.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $125.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.62 million. EPR Properties had a negative return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 21.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.73%.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theatres, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

Featured Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR).

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.