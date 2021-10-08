Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,296 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $2,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the first quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 5.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 830,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,043,000 after purchasing an additional 43,732 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 30.6% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 16.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 560.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 51,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,305,000 after purchasing an additional 43,975 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TER opened at $111.43 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.17 and a 12 month high of $147.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.16. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 41.35%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is 8.66%.

In related news, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.18, for a total transaction of $499,588.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,679,635.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total transaction of $28,300.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Susquehanna raised shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. DA Davidson raised shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.88.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

