Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) PT Set at €7.50 by Kepler Capital Markets

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) received a €7.50 ($8.82) price target from analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.14% from the stock’s current price.

CBK has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays set a €5.00 ($5.88) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Friday, September 10th. Warburg Research set a €5.80 ($6.82) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.20 ($7.29) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.80 ($6.82) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €5.30 ($6.24) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Commerzbank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €5.91 ($6.96).

Get Commerzbank alerts:

Commerzbank stock opened at €6.19 ($7.28) on Wednesday. Commerzbank has a fifty-two week low of €3.92 ($4.61) and a fifty-two week high of €6.87 ($8.08). The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion and a PE ratio of -2.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €5.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is €5.67.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

Featured Article: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.