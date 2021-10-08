Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Shares Sold by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP trimmed its position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 8.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 141.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $71.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $71.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.74. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.27 and a fifty-two week high of $83.06.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $347.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.54 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 39.73% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 36.08%.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

