Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Insider Surojit Chatterjee Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $2,380,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Surojit Chatterjee also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

On Thursday, September 2nd, Surojit Chatterjee sold 20,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.79, for a total value of $5,435,800.00.

NASDAQ:COIN opened at $251.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $250.22. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.00 and a 12-month high of $429.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $6.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $4.16. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. The company’s revenue was up 1040.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 13.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Coinbase Global from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Coinbase Global from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Mizuho raised their target price on Coinbase Global from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Coinbase Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.63.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. South State Corp purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.26% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.