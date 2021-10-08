Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Insider Surojit Chatterjee Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $2,380,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Surojit Chatterjee also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, September 2nd, Surojit Chatterjee sold 20,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.79, for a total value of $5,435,800.00.
NASDAQ:COIN opened at $251.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $250.22. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.00 and a 12-month high of $429.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Coinbase Global from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Coinbase Global from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Mizuho raised their target price on Coinbase Global from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Coinbase Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.63.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. South State Corp purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.26% of the company’s stock.
Coinbase Global Company Profile
Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.
Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?
Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.