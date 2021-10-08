Coats Group (OTCMKTS:CGGGF) Shares Down 27.6%

Coats Group Plc (OTCMKTS:CGGGF) fell 27.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.88 and last traded at $0.88. 1,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 5,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.21.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CGGGF. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Coats Group in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Coats Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Coats Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.09 and a 200 day moving average of $1.01.

Coats Group Plc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial threads. The firm provides apparel, footwear, and accessories threads. It also offers performance materials including technical threads and yarn used in a range of industries such as automotive, household and recreation, medical, health and food, safety, telecoms, oil and gas, conductive, and composites.

