CloakCoin (CLOAK) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $11,037.00

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. CloakCoin has a total market capitalization of $4.14 million and $11,037.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded up 20.1% against the U.S. dollar. One CloakCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.73 or 0.00001349 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CloakCoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004241 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004524 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000775 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00004589 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00028207 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.56 or 0.00019611 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CloakCoin Profile

CloakCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,706,397 coins. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CloakCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CloakCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.