Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 167,900 shares, an increase of 19.8% from the August 31st total of 140,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several research firms have weighed in on CLPR. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Clipper Realty in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Clipper Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clipper Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLPR. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Clipper Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Clipper Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Clipper Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Clipper Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Clipper Realty by 6,281.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 23,557 shares during the last quarter. 45.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CLPR opened at $8.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.11. The company has a market cap of $133.94 million, a P/E ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 1.01. Clipper Realty has a 1 year low of $5.25 and a 1 year high of $9.37.

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Clipper Realty had a negative return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 5.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clipper Realty will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Clipper Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

About Clipper Realty

Clipper Realty, Inc engages in the acquisition, owning, managing, operating, and repositioning of real estate properties. The firm operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment consists of the Flatbush Gardens, the Clover House, the 10 West 65th Street, the 1010 Pacific Street, and portions of the 250 Livingston Street, Tribeca House, and Aspen properties.

