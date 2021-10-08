Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $52.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CLEARFIELD INC., formerly APA Cables & Networks, designs and manufactures the FieldSmart fiber management platform, which includes its latest generation Fiber Distribution System and Fiber Scalability Center. The FDS and FSC product-lines support a wide range of panel configurations, densities, connectors and adapter options and is offered alongside an assortment of passive optical components. Clearfield also provides a complete line of fiber and copper assemblies for controlled and outside plant environments. “

Get Clearfield alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CLFD. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Clearfield from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Clearfield from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

CLFD stock opened at $51.84 on Tuesday. Clearfield has a fifty-two week low of $19.75 and a fifty-two week high of $53.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.60. The stock has a market cap of $712.44 million, a PE ratio of 44.69 and a beta of 0.95.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $38.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.00 million. Clearfield had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 17.96%. On average, analysts expect that Clearfield will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Patrick Goepel sold 6,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $275,123.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clearfield during the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 12.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 191,409 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,767,000 after buying an additional 20,457 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of Clearfield in the first quarter worth about $540,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Clearfield in the first quarter worth about $313,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Clearfield in the first quarter worth about $428,000. Institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Clearfield Company Profile

Clearfield, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes fiber optic management, protection and delivery products for communications networks. The firm’s products include fiber cabinets, patch cards, assemblies, cassettes, frames, panels, microduct, terminals, vaults, wall boxes, and box enclosures. It offers its products under the Clearview brand.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clearfield (CLFD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clearfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.