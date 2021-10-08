Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Shares Gap Up to $2.73

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.73, but opened at $2.84. Clear Channel Outdoor shares last traded at $2.84, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CCO shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Clear Channel Outdoor to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. TD Securities raised shares of Clear Channel Outdoor to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.00 to $3.15 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, lifted their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.68.

Get Clear Channel Outdoor alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 2.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.43.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $531.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.49 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Jason Dilger sold 23,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.49, for a total value of $57,284.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 201,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,562.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

About Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO)

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

Featured Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.