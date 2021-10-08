Clarus Securities Reaffirms “Speculative Buy” Rating for Organto Foods (CVE:OGO)

Organto Foods (CVE:OGO)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Clarus Securities in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Clarus Securities also issued estimates for Organto Foods’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS.
Shares of OGO stock opened at C$0.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.43 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,339.60. The firm has a market cap of C$102.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.68. Organto Foods has a 12 month low of C$0.10 and a 12 month high of C$0.58.
About Organto Foods
Further Reading: Market Perform
Receive News & Ratings for Organto Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organto Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.