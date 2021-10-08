Clarus Securities Reaffirms “Speculative Buy” Rating for Organto Foods (CVE:OGO)

Organto Foods (CVE:OGO)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Clarus Securities in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Clarus Securities also issued estimates for Organto Foods’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Shares of OGO stock opened at C$0.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.43 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,339.60. The firm has a market cap of C$102.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.68. Organto Foods has a 12 month low of C$0.10 and a 12 month high of C$0.58.

About Organto Foods

Organto Foods Inc engages in the sourcing, processing, packaging, distribution, and marketing of organic and specialty food products. Its products include vegetable and fruit products comprising asparagus, avocado, blueberries, ginger, mango, green beans, sugar snaps, snow peas, and other products. The company operates in the Netherlands, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Spain, Russia, Sweden, Norway, and Denmark.

