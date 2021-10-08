Citigroup Lowers Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Price Target to $310.00

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Citigroup from $325.00 to $310.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.39% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NSC. Evercore ISI raised shares of Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $301.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $276.90.

NSC stock opened at $259.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $64.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08. Norfolk Southern has a 1 year low of $196.15 and a 1 year high of $295.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.82.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total transaction of $1,322,675.64. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 31,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,067,345.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.7% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 77,940 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $20,927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 8,970 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 32,333 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $8,582,000 after buying an additional 5,216 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8.5% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,353 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 37.6% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. 72.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

