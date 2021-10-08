Citigroup Inc. Purchases 7,686 Shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 341.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,686 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CPK. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 906.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 10,060.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities in the second quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities in the second quarter valued at $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 1,393 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $183,876.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 784 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.11, for a total value of $103,574.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,468 shares of company stock valued at $325,891 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock opened at $127.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.74. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 12 month low of $86.09 and a 12 month high of $133.40.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $111.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.30 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 14.77%. Analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.61%.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

