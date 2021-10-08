Citigroup Inc. Has $1.22 Million Stake in HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in shares of HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,101 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in HUTCHMED were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCM. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in HUTCHMED by 227.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 36.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 300.0% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of HUTCHMED during the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HUTCHMED during the second quarter valued at about $260,000. 26.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of HUTCHMED from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of HUTCHMED in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HUTCHMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HUTCHMED presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.25.

NASDAQ HCM opened at $33.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.46 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.81. HUTCHMED has a twelve month low of $23.67 and a twelve month high of $43.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.

