Citigroup Inc. Has $1.15 Million Stake in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) by 97.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 10,946 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in AZZ were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of AZZ during the first quarter valued at about $1,765,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of AZZ by 4.4% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 237,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,274,000 after buying an additional 10,090 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AZZ by 19.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of AZZ during the second quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in AZZ by 1.8% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 26,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. 87.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AZZ stock opened at $55.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 1.53. AZZ Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.51 and a 1-year high of $57.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.49.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $229.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.69 million. AZZ had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AZZ Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

About AZZ

AZZ Inc engages in the provision of galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. It operates through the Metal Coatings and Infrastructure Solutions segments.

