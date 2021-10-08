Citigroup Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 22.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,423 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Southwest Gas by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 926,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,665,000 after buying an additional 34,218 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 52.3% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 14,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 4,912 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Gas in the first quarter worth about $24,361,000. Duality Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 68.8% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 28,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 11,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 125.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 355,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,457,000 after purchasing an additional 197,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas stock opened at $66.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.17. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.00 and a 52 week high of $75.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $821.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.39 million. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 7.74%. Equities analysts expect that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.49%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SWX. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Southwest Gas from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Bank of America upgraded Southwest Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwest Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

