Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.91 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) will post sales of $1.91 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Cintas’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.90 billion and the highest is $1.91 billion. Cintas reported sales of $1.76 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Cintas will report full year sales of $7.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.62 billion to $7.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $8.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.05 billion to $8.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cintas.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 15.61%. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.78 EPS.

CTAS has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cintas from $368.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cintas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.78.

NASDAQ:CTAS traded up $4.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $400.80. 341,617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,872. Cintas has a twelve month low of $311.69 and a twelve month high of $409.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $393.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $371.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $41.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.14, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 37.11%.

In related news, SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total transaction of $6,634,143.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,816,268.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cintas by 136.6% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 63.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

