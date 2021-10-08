Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,378,879 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,923 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.58% of Cigna worth $1,271,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Cigna by 9.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,044 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Cigna by 11.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,427 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Cigna by 0.4% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 12,251 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Cigna by 15.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,987 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 10.8% in the first quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 5,793 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $209.89 per share, for a total transaction of $104,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

CI stock opened at $204.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $69.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.06. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $160.37 and a 52 week high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $43.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.17 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 20.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is 21.68%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Cigna from $308.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cigna from $321.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.20.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

