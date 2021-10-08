Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 18.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,403 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,585 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $14,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna by 3.1% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,016,305 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,826,706,000 after buying an additional 208,322 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna by 1.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,744,495 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,146,935,000 after buying an additional 85,330 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Cigna by 13.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,466,969 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $838,105,000 after buying an additional 398,099 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Cigna by 6.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,284,625 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $794,023,000 after buying an additional 210,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Cigna by 6.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,512,513 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $595,642,000 after buying an additional 157,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CI shares. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cigna currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.20.

In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone bought 500 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $209.89 per share, with a total value of $104,945.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CI opened at $204.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $160.37 and a one year high of $272.81. The firm has a market cap of $69.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.88.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. Cigna had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $43.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 20.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. Cigna’s payout ratio is 21.68%.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

