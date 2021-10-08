CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 3,124 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

CIBC World Markets Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,380 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 3,124 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,830,993 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $341,773,000 after buying an additional 247,662 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in F5 Networks by 3.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,777 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $240,331,000 after purchasing an additional 35,935 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in F5 Networks by 8.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 746,993 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $139,435,000 after purchasing an additional 58,102 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in F5 Networks by 36.4% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 696,259 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $145,254,000 after purchasing an additional 185,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in F5 Networks by 35.1% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 678,744 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $141,599,000 after purchasing an additional 176,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

FFIV has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.39 target price (down from $252.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.39 price target (down previously from $235.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $192.62 price target (down previously from $223.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet raised F5 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on F5 Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, F5 Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.11.

In other news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total value of $99,252.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,346 shares in the company, valued at $1,754,996.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.91, for a total value of $33,784.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,528 shares of company stock valued at $2,324,217 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F5 Networks stock opened at $202.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.25 and a 52 week high of $216.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $203.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 41.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $651.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

F5 Networks Profile

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.