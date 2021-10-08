CIBC World Markets Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDJ)

CIBC World Markets Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDJ) by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,311 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned 0.26% of Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,395,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF by 98.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 6,046 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $277,000.

SGDJ stock opened at $39.35 on Friday. Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $35.81 and a 52-week high of $52.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.94.

