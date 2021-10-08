CIBC World Markets Inc. Invests $325,000 in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM)

CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,365 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of J2 Global by 38.7% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in J2 Global by 5.8% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in J2 Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in J2 Global by 187.8% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 19,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 12,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in J2 Global by 37,706.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 18,099 shares in the last quarter. 97.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of J2 Global in a report on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.40.

JCOM stock opened at $142.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.05. J2 Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.85 and a twelve month high of $147.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $429.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.60 million. J2 Global had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 12.86%. Research analysts predict that J2 Global, Inc. will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO R Scott Turicchi sold 15,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total transaction of $2,096,133.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 243,051 shares in the company, valued at $32,700,081.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 2,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $361,361.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

