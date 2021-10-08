CIBC World Markets Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ)

CIBC World Markets Inc. decreased its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) by 23.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,158 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRQ. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,229,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 32,839.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 399,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,194,000 after purchasing an additional 398,670 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 158.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,229,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,775,000 after purchasing an additional 753,858 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 264.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 7,258 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRQ opened at $14.93 on Friday. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. has a 52 week low of $7.49 and a 52 week high of $21.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.13). Turquoise Hill Resources had a net margin of 41.09% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $317.80 million for the quarter.

TRQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$30.00 to C$27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$24.00 to C$21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$31.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on Oyu Tolgoi Copper-Gold Mine. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland on January 25, 1994 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

