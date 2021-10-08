CIBC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY)

CIBC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$74.00 target price on the stock.

MTY has been the topic of several other reports. Acumen Capital upped their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$55.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of MTY Food Group from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform rating and set a C$58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of MTY Food Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$58.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$57.50 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$66.50.

Get MTY Food Group alerts:

Shares of TSE:MTY opened at C$69.10 on Tuesday. MTY Food Group has a 1 year low of C$35.94 and a 1 year high of C$72.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$67.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$61.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.71 billion and a PE ratio of 21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.63, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 9th. The company reported C$1.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$135.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$114.90 million. Equities research analysts expect that MTY Food Group will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%.

MTY Food Group Company Profile

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.