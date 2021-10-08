CHW Acquisition Corp’s (NASDAQ:CHWAU) Quiet Period Will End on October 11th

CHW Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:CHWAU) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, October 11th. CHW Acquisition had issued 11,000,000 shares in its public offering on August 30th. The total size of the offering was $110,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During CHW Acquisition’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of CHWAU stock opened at $10.09 on Friday. CHW Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.88 and a 1-year high of $10.20.

