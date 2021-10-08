Churchill Capital Corp V (NYSE:CCV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Churchill Capital Corp V (NYSE:CCV) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 33,727 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 320,706 shares.The stock last traded at $9.81 and had previously closed at $9.81.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp V during the first quarter valued at about $48,692,000. Finepoint Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V in the second quarter worth approximately $18,186,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V in the first quarter worth approximately $2,964,000. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V by 41.7% in the second quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC now owns 206,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 60,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diameter Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V in the first quarter worth approximately $1,976,000. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Churchill Capital Corp V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as One Judith Acquisition Corp. Churchill Capital Corp V was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

