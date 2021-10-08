Christopher Redford Sells 2,000 Shares of S&U plc (LON:SUS) Stock

S&U plc (LON:SUS) insider Christopher Redford sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,880 ($37.63), for a total value of £57,600 ($75,254.77).

S&U stock opened at GBX 2,920 ($38.15) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,826.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,649.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.39, a quick ratio of 39.78 and a current ratio of 39.78. The stock has a market cap of £354.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79. S&U plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,640 ($21.43) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,950 ($38.54).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 33 ($0.43) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 1.17%. S&U’s payout ratio is 0.42%.

S&U plc provides motor and property bridging finance in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 1938 and is headquartered in Solihull, the United Kingdom.

