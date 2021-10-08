Christopher H. B. Mills Sells 637,500 Shares of EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (LON:EKF) Stock

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (LON:EKF) insider Christopher H. B. Mills sold 637,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 84 ($1.10), for a total value of £535,500 ($699,634.18).
EKF Diagnostics stock opened at GBX 79 ($1.03) on Friday. EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc has a 12 month low of GBX 57.69 ($0.75) and a 12 month high of GBX 95 ($1.24). The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 79.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 76.70. The company has a market cap of £359.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57.
EKF Diagnostics Company Profile
