China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC) Short Interest Down 18.4% in September

China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a drop of 18.4% from the August 31st total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China Finance Online stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,555 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 4.88% of China Finance Online worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 5.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ JRJC traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,102. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.72. China Finance Online has a 52 week low of $3.52 and a 52 week high of $17.90. The stock has a market cap of $13.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.48.

China Finance Online Co, Ltd. is a web-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of online access to securities trading services, wealth management products, investment advisory services, as well as financial database and analytics services to institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services and Hong Kong Brokerage Services.

