Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Coverage Initiated at UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CHK. Wells Fargo & Company cut Chesapeake Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chesapeake Energy from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Capital One Financial upgraded Chesapeake Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.29.

Shares of CHK stock opened at $64.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.82. Chesapeake Energy has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $67.00.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.44. Chesapeake Energy had a negative return on equity of 301.73% and a net margin of 100.67%. Analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a $0.344 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is -3.17%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 8.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,201,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,387,000 after purchasing an additional 92,571 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the second quarter valued at $217,000. Raffles Associates LP increased its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 45.8% in the second quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 111,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,789,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 27.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 12,359 shares during the period. Finally, Algebris UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the second quarter valued at $30,000.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

