ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Short Interest Update

ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,730,000 shares, a decline of 16.6% from the August 31st total of 4,470,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 7.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the 1st quarter worth $271,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ChemoCentryx by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,976,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,000,000 after purchasing an additional 171,898 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in ChemoCentryx by 1,443.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the 1st quarter worth $1,990,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in ChemoCentryx by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 436,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,355,000 after purchasing an additional 33,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $79.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.88.

CCXI opened at $19.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a current ratio of 5.73. ChemoCentryx has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $70.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.06 and its 200 day moving average is $21.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 1.46.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.01). ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 568.54% and a negative return on equity of 33.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 96.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that ChemoCentryx will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact.

