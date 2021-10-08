Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Price Target Lowered to $95.00 at KeyCorp

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) had its price objective cut by KeyCorp from $115.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chegg from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Chegg in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a buy rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Chegg in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $101.72.

Shares of CHGG opened at $66.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 91.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 18.64, a quick ratio of 18.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.95. Chegg has a 1-year low of $64.80 and a 1-year high of $115.21.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $198.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.11 million. Chegg had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a positive return on equity of 12.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chegg will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chegg in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Chegg by 365.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chegg by 100.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Chegg in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chegg in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

