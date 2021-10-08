Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Holdings Raised by Axiom Investors LLC DE

Axiom Investors LLC DE lifted its stake in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 538,550 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,740 shares during the quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE’s holdings in Chegg were worth $44,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chegg during the first quarter valued at $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chegg by 365.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Chegg by 100.6% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Chegg during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chegg in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CHGG shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Chegg in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Chegg in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Chegg from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chegg from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chegg presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.72.

Shares of CHGG stock traded down $2.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.80. The company had a trading volume of 51,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,713. Chegg, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.80 and a 12 month high of $115.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 18.64 and a current ratio of 18.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.75 and its 200 day moving average is $81.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.75, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.94.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $198.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Chegg’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

