Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $529.36 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) to announce $529.36 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Check Point Software Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $527.50 million to $534.00 million. Check Point Software Technologies reported sales of $509.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will report full year sales of $2.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Check Point Software Technologies.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 39.90%. The firm had revenue of $526.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

CHKP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. OTR Global upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.54.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,701,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 20.2% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 8.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 16.3% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 30.3% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHKP traded up $2.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $116.77. The company had a trading volume of 744,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,953. Check Point Software Technologies has a 52-week low of $109.07 and a 52-week high of $139.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.38.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Check Point Software Technologies (CHKP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.