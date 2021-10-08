Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Upgraded to B- by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CTHR. Roth Capital upped their target price on Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, September 6th.

Shares of CTHR stock opened at $2.92 on Monday. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $0.81 and a fifty-two week high of $3.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.83.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 26.91%. The company had revenue of $9.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the first quarter valued at $1,310,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 221,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 86,202 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 51.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 17,416 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 22.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,450,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,254,000 after buying an additional 448,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the first quarter worth about $88,000. 24.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Charles & Colvard Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. It operates through the following business segments: Online Channels and Traditional. The Online Channels segment refers to the e-commerce outlets, including charlesandcolvard.com, third-party online marketplaces, drop-ship, other pure-play, and e-commerce outlets.

