CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Shares Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 847,966 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,024 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in CGI were worth $77,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of CGI in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in CGI by 100.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in CGI by 19.4% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CGI during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CGI during the first quarter worth about $110,000. 51.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GIB traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.34. The stock had a trading volume of 97,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,829. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.79. CGI Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.58 and a 12-month high of $93.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.03.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.29. CGI had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CGI Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GIB. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of CGI from C$121.00 to C$128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$129.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. CIBC raised shares of CGI from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.17.

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

