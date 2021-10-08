CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Shares Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 847,966 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,024 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in CGI were worth $77,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of CGI in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in CGI by 100.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in CGI by 19.4% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CGI during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CGI during the first quarter worth about $110,000. 51.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE:GIB traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.34. The stock had a trading volume of 97,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,829. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.79. CGI Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.58 and a 12-month high of $93.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.03.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on GIB. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of CGI from C$121.00 to C$128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$129.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. CIBC raised shares of CGI from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.17.
CGI Profile
CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).
