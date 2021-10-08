CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Reaches New 52-Week High at $2.06

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$2.06 and last traded at C$2.05, with a volume of 1623912 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.98.

Several research analysts recently commented on CEU shares. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.70 to C$2.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.25 to C$2.57 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.70 to C$2.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$2.95.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$1.58 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.68. The company has a market cap of C$521.50 million and a P/E ratio of 14.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.63.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$253.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$239.23 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CES Energy Solutions Corp. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger purchased 32,400 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.54 per share, with a total value of C$49,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,009,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,094,494.48. Also, Director Thomas James Simons sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.76, for a total transaction of C$1,755,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,069,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,631,408.96. Insiders have sold 1,017,275 shares of company stock valued at $1,784,782 in the last three months.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile (TSE:CEU)

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

