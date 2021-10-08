Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Century Communities, Inc. is a home building and construction company. Its activities comprise land acquisition, development, and entitlements; and the acquisition, development, construction, marketing, and sale of various single-family detached and attached residential home projects. The Company operates in major metropolitan markets in Colorado, Texas and Nevada. Century Communities, Inc. is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado. “

CCS has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Century Communities from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Century Communities from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Century Communities from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.50.

Shares of CCS stock opened at $62.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. Century Communities has a 52 week low of $38.08 and a 52 week high of $83.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.74.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Century Communities had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 27.19%. Analysts forecast that Century Communities will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.65%.

In related news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $6,487,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Century Communities by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,425,980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $327,296,000 after acquiring an additional 203,530 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Century Communities by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,086,984 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,868,000 after buying an additional 129,865 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Century Communities by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,384,895 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,151,000 after buying an additional 240,254 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Century Communities by 505.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 755,112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,245,000 after buying an additional 630,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Century Communities by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 614,764 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,906,000 after buying an additional 22,642 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

