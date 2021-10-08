Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Stake Lessened by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd lessened its holdings in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) by 33.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,332 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,657 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 8.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,980 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Century Communities by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 56,073 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,382,000 after buying an additional 8,125 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Century Communities during the 1st quarter worth about $313,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Century Communities during the 1st quarter worth about $781,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 45,377 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total value of $6,487,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

CCS stock opened at $62.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.74. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.95. Century Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.08 and a twelve month high of $83.20.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.65. Century Communities had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Century Communities, Inc. will post 13.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.65%.

CCS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. B. Riley upped their target price on Century Communities from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Century Communities from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.50.

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

