Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) to post ($0.24) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the lowest is ($0.37). Central Garden & Pet posted earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 196%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full year earnings of $2.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $2.86. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $3.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Central Garden & Pet.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.38. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.27 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Central Garden & Pet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.67.

Shares of CENTA traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,955. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Central Garden & Pet has a 12 month low of $34.21 and a 12 month high of $55.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.20.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 16.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 69,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter worth about $23,614,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 44.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 9,974 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter worth about $368,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 4.9% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 66.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Central Garden & Pet (CENTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.