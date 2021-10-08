Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Celyad SA is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company develops and commercializes cell based regenerative therapies to treat illnesses where cardiac tissue is lost due to chronic or acute injury. Celyad SA is based in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CYAD. Jonestrading reiterated a hold rating on shares of Celyad Oncology in a research report on Friday, August 20th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Celyad Oncology from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th.

CYAD opened at $3.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Celyad Oncology has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $10.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.89 million, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.26.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Celyad Oncology stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Celyad Oncology SA (NASDAQ:CYAD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of Celyad Oncology as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celyad Oncology Company Profile

Celyad Oncology SA is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the discovery and development of chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR T) therapies for cancer. It operates through the following segments: Cardiology and Immuno-Oncology. The Cardiology segment includes the company’s Cardiopoiesis, Corquest, and C-Cathez platforms.

