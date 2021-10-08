Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Celyad SA is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company develops and commercializes cell based regenerative therapies to treat illnesses where cardiac tissue is lost due to chronic or acute injury. Celyad SA is based in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CYAD. Jonestrading reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Celyad Oncology in a report on Friday, August 20th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Celyad Oncology from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of Celyad Oncology stock opened at $3.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.26. Celyad Oncology has a 1-year low of $3.76 and a 1-year high of $10.31. The company has a market cap of $60.89 million, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.41.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Celyad Oncology stock. Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Celyad Oncology SA (NASDAQ:CYAD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 160,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,000. Endurant Capital Management LP owned 1.04% of Celyad Oncology at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Celyad Oncology

Celyad Oncology SA is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the discovery and development of chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR T) therapies for cancer. It operates through the following segments: Cardiology and Immuno-Oncology. The Cardiology segment includes the company’s Cardiopoiesis, Corquest, and C-Cathez platforms.

